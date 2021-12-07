All New Plumber WordPress Theme For Easy Plumbing Business Websites

Greetings for a beautiful December…

Without a doubt, 2020 and 2021 were as challenging as they could be as the pandemic has impacted everything.

Thanks to the internet, many businesses were able to stay open and continue to do business online.

It is the need of the hour to make sure your business has an online presence. Having a website makes sure your business is accessible to your prospective clients 24X7X365.

Like no other time, these difficult circumstances mean that it’s more important than ever to have a website. We have made it even easier for you to set up a website for your business with any of our Business themes. This collection has today proudly welcomed the new Plumber theme.

The Plumber WordPress Theme

The drag & drop WordPress theme for plumbers can be used for various different businesses related to plumbing.

Simple yet comprehensive

Designed with all the needs of plumbing business websites in mind, the plumber theme is built to cover all tasks you can throw at it.

All you have to do is simply tweak the design and enter your business details to launch your site.

No unnecessary hassle, or options, or confusing and overwhelming WordPress admin dashboard.

Drag & Drop design and stunning Elements

Website building is fun & exciting with all the options available..

The pages are designed with the FREE version of Elementor page builder which means you don’t need the premium version to edit or build new sections for your website.

A flexible homepage

Elementor based home page design lets you easily restructure your website’s homepage as per your requirement.

Designing your own section on your homepage is just a matter of choosing the right block and updating it with the right content.

Pre-designed Service pages

Let the service pages talk business to your visitors on behalf of you.

Create unique pages with each of the services you offer and make sure that your visitors get all the information they need right on your site.

Showcase your projects with project pages

Pre-designed and fully customizable project pages in two forms:

Project page to display a list of all the projects Project detail pages to get into details of every project

Let your work speak for you. Showcase and explain in-depth with beautifully designed project pages on the Plumber WordPress theme.

Contact form

Start getting the inquiries right away with a contact form built with contact form 7.

Of course, you can edit it and add or remove fields as and when you want.

But to make sure you don’t lose an email query from a potential client, we have got you covered with a standard contact form.

WooCommerce ready

Sell digital or physical products on your plumbing business website.

For anything eCommerce, the Plumber WordPress theme supports WooCommerce. So set up an online store, or sell service packages, and take your business to the next level.

And so much more…

Drag & Drop Elementor page builder compatible

Ready to use page templates

Easy to edit pages with page builder

Flexible & Strategically structured homepage design

Service & Project pages based on Elementor

WooCommerce compatibility

Image galleries to display accomplished projects

Search Engine optimized

Translation and multi-language ready with WPML

Speed optimized WordPress theme

Compatible with Contact form 7

Detailed Documentation & technical support

Know more about Plumber WordPress Theme or see how it looks with the live in-action demo