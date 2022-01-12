A Theme That is “Fit” For Fitness Websites & It’s Flexible Too!Posted on
Happy New Year!
Let’s be healthier this year..
We are 12 days into 2022, and are excited for you to see the latest addition to our theme store – which may have something in common with your new year resolutions.
It’s about ‘Fitness’.
The WordPress Fitness Theme
The fitness WordPress theme is ideal for your gyms, or for your personal trainer websites. The theme is great for any kind of sports activity or fitness club site. Whether it is a crossfit center, a weight training & cardio training, yoga or any similar subject.
Drag & Drop WordPress Theme
We say the theme is flexible, because it is built on the drag and drop Elementor page builder. You can use the page building options to create layouts of your own.
Or just edit the existing theme design with the Elementor editor and change how they appear with all the self-explanatory options available in the panel.
The text sections are just, click to edit, and the images can be updated in just an instance.
You can add/remove or build sections as you go, and whenever you want, without touching a line of code.
Ready to use contact form
Contact form 7 compatible Fitness Plus theme ensures that you can launch your website quickly and start receiving inquiries right away.
More Themes on the way
At Templatic, we are on our way to upgrade our theme store with more flexible, professional and modern themes so that you can find a theme that is right for your business.
We recently launched the Dental theme, and the plumbing theme and have many interesting subjects in store for future. We want to create more and more with the drag and drop Elementor page builder, that is fun and interesting to use, and changes the experience of building page layouts & content with your WordPress site.
Other Fitness Theme Features
- Strategically designed homepage
- Elegant & responsive design
- Elementor based page designs
- Beautiful parallax sections
- Trainer’s page: List out all your trainers beautifully
- Trainer’s detail page: A page that shows details about a single trainer
- Classes page: To list all the services & training that you provide
- Single classes page: Detail about the a single class
- Pricing table template
- Ready to go contact form
- Indepth theme setup and user guide/manual
Have a look at all that Fitness WordPress Theme can do for you!