Happy New Year!

Let’s be healthier this year..

We are 12 days into 2022, and are excited for you to see the latest addition to our theme store – which may have something in common with your new year resolutions.

It’s about ‘Fitness’.

The WordPress Fitness Theme

The fitness WordPress theme is ideal for your gyms, or for your personal trainer websites. The theme is great for any kind of sports activity or fitness club site. Whether it is a crossfit center, a weight training & cardio training, yoga or any similar subject.

Drag & Drop WordPress Theme

We say the theme is flexible, because it is built on the drag and drop Elementor page builder. You can use the page building options to create layouts of your own.

Or just edit the existing theme design with the Elementor editor and change how they appear with all the self-explanatory options available in the panel.

The text sections are just, click to edit, and the images can be updated in just an instance.

You can add/remove or build sections as you go, and whenever you want, without touching a line of code.

Ready to use contact form

Contact form 7 compatible Fitness Plus theme ensures that you can launch your website quickly and start receiving inquiries right away.

More Themes on the way

At Templatic, we are on our way to upgrade our theme store with more flexible, professional and modern themes so that you can find a theme that is right for your business.

We recently launched the Dental theme, and the plumbing theme and have many interesting subjects in store for future. We want to create more and more with the drag and drop Elementor page builder, that is fun and interesting to use, and changes the experience of building page layouts & content with your WordPress site.

Other Fitness Theme Features

Strategically designed homepage

Elegant & responsive design

Elementor based page designs

Beautiful parallax sections

Trainer’s page: List out all your trainers beautifully

Trainer’s detail page: A page that shows details about a single trainer

Classes page: To list all the services & training that you provide

Single classes page: Detail about the a single class

Pricing table template

Ready to go contact form

Indepth theme setup and user guide/manual

Have a look at all that Fitness WordPress Theme can do for you!

FitnessPlus Theme