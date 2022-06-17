Please welcome the new Freelancer theme

Welcome Freelancer – As more and more people start working as freelancers, we listened to the demands of the market and created the amazing Freelancer WordPress theme. Whether you want to present yourself and your work, your agency or a company from any niche, the Freelancer WordPress theme will fully meet your expectations. When you install this theme and import demo content, Freelancer will be ready for developers. No worries… you can easily rearrange its design and content to any other freelancing work or service you provide.

Modern & stylish

Freelancer is a great, functional and stylish WordPress theme that you can edit and customize without writing a single line of code. This theme is fully compatible with the Elementor page builder. This compatibility is with the free or PRO version of the plugin. You can use our pre-designed pages or design your pages from scratch, it all depends on your imagination and desires. The drag and drop interface within Elementor allows you to make any change in just a few clicks.

The home page is beautifully designed with strategically arranged sections to be interesting to your visitors and provide as much useful information as possible. Using the drag and drop editing interface you can change the layout of sections, delete the section you do not need, add a new section, change colors, fonts, backgrounds and all other parts of the page.

If you look to the homepage you can see that the first section is “about” and it provides much more information about you, your location and your contact information. After that you can see sections with the number of completed projects and sections with your qualifications and work experience. At the bottom of the page is a portfolio with your work, section “services”, “blog” and “contact form.” As we have already mentioned, you can delete, duplicate or edit any of these sections as you wish.

Easy to use pre-designed pages

The Freelancer WordPress theme comes with several pre-designed pages. There is an elegant and stylish “about” page where you will present yourself and your services. On the “services” page you can present the services and jobs you offer. The project detail page has three versions, default, grid and metro, and you can present your portfolio and projects you have worked for clients. Of course, there is also indispensable “testimonials” page where you will highlight the opinions of your clients about you and your work. The last page is “contact” which looks great, and in the background is the Contact Form 7 plugin.

Freelancer comes with a blogging option which allows you to write about new things every day and thus get closer to your clients and visitors.

Fully responsive

In addition to the Freelancer theme looking great on desktop and laptop devices, this theme is fully responsive and looks great on any screen size. Don’t worry about whether your visitor comes from a laptop, tablet or mobile device, all sections and other materials will be displayed great and beautifully.

Fast and SEO optimized

Strategically and well-designed pages and sections ensure that Freelancer loads very quickly. This way you improve your SEO results and your visitors will be more satisfied and have a good user experience. If you want to further improve the SEO ranking of your site, we recommend that you install some SEO plugin like Yoast SEO or All In One SEO plugin.

Multi-purpose WordPress theme

Although the Freelancer theme was originally made for freelancing, that doesn’t stop you from using it for any other job. You can very easily change site identity, upload logo, change menu, colors or any other option to customize this theme for your business.

You can use this fantastic theme for any niche such as design, writing, ghost writing, coding, Illustration, logo and graphic design, internet marketing and many more.

Easy to edit and customize

If you like this theme and you are not sure you can make the design you want, you have no reason to worry. After installing the Freelancer theme, visit Appearance —> Import Demo data. This way you will fill your web site with demo content that you can change later. Simply use the Elementor page builder, click on the part you want to change and enter your content. Very simple, isn’t it?

A lot of great features

Some of the most significant features of the Freelancer theme are:

– Multi-language support: if you want to offer your services in several different languages, then simply using the WPML plugin you can translate this theme into any language and promote your services and business in any market;

– Easy to maintain: you do not need to have good technical knowledge for basic maintenance of your web sites. Editing and maintenance is very simple and does not take much time;

– Endless design possibilities: without having to edit even one line of code, you can edit any page or any part of your page. All changes and edits are done directly from the admin dashboard;

– Browser and device compatibility: no matter which web browser your visitors use your web site will always load fast and display content correctly. The same goes for different devices, the Freelancer theme displays great on any screen size and on any device;

– Advertisement fields: adding advertisements to your pages has never been easier. In just a few clicks add ads and banners to any part of your site, no matter if it’s sidebar, main content, between text blocks and more;

– Plugins compatibility: this theme is compatible with all popular plugins and will work without problems and without any conflict.

For more details, please head over to the Freelancer theme details page and see it in action on its demo.