New Theme Alert: A Stylish & Elegant Photography WordPress Theme

This is the second month of 2022, and we are rolling out our second WordPress theme of 2022.

The WordPress Photography Theme…

This is an elegant and clean looking WordPress theme with modern design and well thought out page designs to let you express your stories through photographs.

Photography is an art, and the WordPress photography theme lets you express beautifully!

The photography theme is designed with a page structure with sections arranged in a fashion that helps you create a site that besides looking stunning, is also meaningful and interesting for your visitors.

So you can create a website where the visitor’s attention is captured at the hero section, and is inspired to scroll more and more by keeping the web page interesting till the end.

Drag and Drop Editing Interface

You can create awesome websites faster with the drag and drop editing interface.

So you don’t need to alter even a line of code. And can just use the very intuitive editing options to change the colors, fonts, backgrounds, upload images.

Also, editing the text is as easy as clicking it and typing over. And updating the image as easy as clicking it and uploading a new one. Therefore, you can even change the layout completely by moving the sections up and down through the drag and drop options.

Structured With Care

The WordPress photography theme has many pre-designed pages that are highly customizable.

All these pages are logically designed, after thorough research to let you build an impactful website.

And of course the pages are easy to edit using the drag and drop Elementor page builder.

Pretty Albums & Gallery Designs

Build an online portfolio, galleries, with the inbuilt options. And the gallery can be managed easily – you can bulk upload the images, caption it, arrange them, and even re-use the gallery if you want.

Story Telling With Your Website

Now express yourself beautifully with your photography website. Since the pages are built in a way that it captures the visitor’s attention and retains it until the end of the page.

The layout of the pages, section design and the arrangement of the sections in such a way that it helps build an interesting narrative for your visitors through images and text.

WooCommerce & Contact Form

Get all the eCommerce features on your site with WooCommerce support on your Photography website. So you can sell downloadable images, or accept online payment for the pricing packages through your website using WooCommerce.

You also get a ready to use contact form on your photography website that your visitors can use to send you inquiries.

This photography theme requires minimal setup and comes with most features already included, that you might need for your photography websites.

Salient features of the new photography theme:

Responsive and mobile friendly

Clean & Modern design

Highly flexible and customizable

Installation wizard for easy installation

Demo data included

Drag and drop page builder & front end editing enabled

Homepage & inner pages built on Elementor page builder

Hero section with elegant menu

A range of included pre-designed inner pages

Ready to use album pages

5 gallery styles – metro, mosaic, carousel, light box and full width

Compatible with WooCommerce & Contact Form 7

Elegantly structured shop pages

Pricing table included

SEO friendly + Supports SEO plugins

Multilanguage ready

Indepth theme user guide/manual

WordPress Theme For Photographers & Photo Studios

The multi-purpose WordPress theme for photographers and photo studios can be used by professional photographers and videographers, or a photography studio, a hobby photographer, or even painters and artists to create an online portfolio where they can showcase their work.

The drag and drop editing interface ensures that you can easily manage your site’s appearance to make it look and work exactly the way you plan.

It saves you time, money and efforts!

Know more about the photography theme or Check out the Live demo