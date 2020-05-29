Re-Introducing The Free Authority Marketer Theme

Re-introducing to you today, a new way to express yourself through WordPress blogs. The new Authority Marketer theme redefines ease of use and simplicity when it comes to website building.

This free Authority marketer theme can help you achieve the following:

Niche blogs (personal, travel, DIYs, fashion, entertainment, you name it!) An agency or business website to explain what you do & share other stories Online news or magazine website Information portal to post on specific details. For instance: A website that talks about Tuberculosis- Causes, symptoms, case studies, research & development, etc. And the list goes on..

What’s new

Authority Marketer is one of the free themes that we have been offering since 2014. Designed with simplicity and for simplicity!

This theme helps you achieve professional looking content based website. Over time, we realized that it needed some modifications and so we did that..

Responsive and Good to look at

No matter what device a reader uses to access your website built with Authority marketer, it will look great. The readability is especially taken care of since we are talking about blogs.

So now, your website user experience won’t have to rely on a visitor’s device quality and resolution.

Design that focuses on content

A clean, distraction free design promises to keep the visitors interested and wanting to read more.

Not just interesting content, but also content that is presented well also matters for your blog website.

Widget based theme

For just the right amount of flexibility, the Authority Marketer WordPress theme comes with widget based design to let you change the content of the prominent parts of your website. So you can set the sidebar with all the content that is important for you!

What you can build with the new Authority Marketer theme?

A business website

Personal or professional blog website

An agency website to tell what you offer

A news agency website

An online magazine or news portal

Information portal or online

Customize your theme

Change colors, set background and upload your own images to your theme to create a personalized website for your purpose. Moreover, you can do it all with the easy controls available at the backend of your website.

Start your blog in just minutes

Okay! We know its easy to find a free WordPress theme. But how will you create a blog website with it?

Well, with the Authority Marketer, the process is simple:

What will you need before you start?

You will need a domain name of your choice. The one that will then become the identity name of your website. So choose wisely, pick the one that is simple, memorable and one that precisely represents your blog niche.

To host your authority marketer theme, you will also need efficient hosting space. We recommend using WordPress optimized hosting from Bluehost.

This will take approximately 10 minutes if you have already decided on the domain name and hosting service you want.

Installing WordPress & the theme

WordPress will come pre-installed if you opt for WordPress optimized hosting. If not, most of the hosts nowadays will facilitate you by offering a button to help you download the latest version of WordPress.

The initial setup of WordPress is very simple. Even if you have never worked with any internet technologies or web applications ever, the steps are pretty straightforward.

Choose the language, choose a name for database, site name, etc. In less than a 5 minutes you can have WordPress ready and running.

Authority marketer is designed for ease of use. It can be simply uploaded through your WordPress dashboard. You won’t need extra plugins, or a setup wizard to configure theme.

Once the theme is installed, don’t miss installing the sample data to make your website look like the Authority Marketer theme demo.

If you have difficulty setting up WordPress on your host, if you face a problem installing the theme you can contact us :)

Customizing your blog

What would you like to change in a pre-designed theme

Branding

Start by uploading your own logo, or setting the suitable site title. Update the banner. You can even change the colors as well as upload a new background image. Also, don’t forget to change the footer credits.

Menu

You will need to design your own menu. The items given in the theme demo may not serve you the purpose. The best idea is to brainstorm a menu with all the most important links accommodated into it.

Images

Using the right images can completely change the purpose and idea of your WordPress blog. So find the stock images for your niche and replace the images on your WordPress theme.

Create pages & contact form

I’m sure you have a list of pages you want on your blog site. If not, you can browse some of the blogs that inspire you and create the pages you want. Also, don’t forget to setup a contact form to make it easy for your readers to leave their messages.

Create categories

For a blog website, categories play an important role since they help your readers to find the posts of their interest at one place without having to browse through the other posts that doesn’t mean anything to them.

Add posts

Once you have everything set, you can start writing your first post. You can use all the tools you want and create informative, persuasive content to ensure that your readers come back for more.

Monetize your blog site

One of the most common question in a blog owner’s mind is how to make the best of the traffic coming their way in the form of blog readers.

You can easily put your website to best use by integrating features on your blog that can help you make money:

By displaying sponsored advertisements on your website Allowing paid guest blogs on your site Subscribing to advertisement networks and posting their banners By writing sponsored posts with affiliate links Integrating eCommerce along with content to sell your products

A blog can even help you promote your own service, or product. For example, a writer can promote his upcoming novel. A food blogger can promote his new cooking course. A yoga teacher can use his blog to get more people to attend her free yoga seminar!

Get all the goodness for free!

We have developed the Authority Marketer theme for those who want to try their hand at website building with WordPress. It is also for the students who want to create their website with WordPress and are looking for free resources!

This free news and magazine theme can also be used by the small business owners to create their own website. Ultimately, Authority Marketer can be used by anyone and everyone, since it is free and very easy to use.

The Authority Marketer WordPress theme has been a part of Templatic themes since 2013. But just like anything else, we realized that the authority marketer too required an update over time.

Feature list:

Responsive and mobile friendly theme

Easy to install and use

Sleek and colorful design

Slider to feature images

Intuitive & well organized admin options

Easy to use & customize

Social media icons included

Fully widgetized and customizable home page

Specialized top bar for your social media links

Widgetized footer

Newsletter widget that can be reused anywhere

Trending Posts Widget

Ad Monetization ready

Gutenberg compatible

Compatible with our free mega menu plugin

SEO friendly theme

Supports most SEO plugins

Download Now or View Theme Demo