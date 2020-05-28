LiveMagazine Blog Theme – Now Available For Free Download

We are so excited to reintroduce the free Live Magazine blog theme to you. Loaded with fresh new features and compatible with the latest WordPress version, it is a free theme to create content focused WordPress websites.

What is the Live Magazine theme?

The re-modeled Live Magazine theme is all about ease of use. Being in the WordPress industry for about 12 years now, we understand that simplicity is what you need. Fancy themes are good, but at times all a WordPress user asks for is the ease of use.

Especially, when building a blog, or a news magazine website, you don’t need a complicated WordPress theme with thousands of options, all you need is a decent design and easy options to help publish your posts online.

Our clients are mostly business owners, or bloggers looking for web tools to help them build a website that can smoothly communicate to their target audience on their behalf.



What can it help the audience to accomplish?

Live Magazine intends to help people set up their own blog, in just minutes! It’s so easy to install and use that even if you are completely new to WordPress and website building, it won’t take more than an hour to get started.

It comes with just the required set of customization options to help you create a custom, personalized blog for any niche of your choice, and at the same time limits the options so as not to overwhelm you.

A brief background about the last release

We released Live Magazine back in the days when most of the WordPress themes were widget-based. Live Magazine was one of the first free themes that we designed for those who wanted to start their own blog or a news portal with WordPress.

Rather than integrating high end, intricate features into the theme, we focused on building something that solves the problem of the prospect bloggers.

And the result was Live Magazine, simple yet perfect for content-based websites. A widget-based homepage that allows them to change the sidebar content, and footer. A nice banner area that clearly dictates the intent of the blog. And intuitive backend options to help you make all the meaningful changes to the design.

When and why did we decide to upgrade them?

Recently, we realized that it’s very easy to find a fancy, feature-packed blog with thousands of options and page builders. What is difficult to find, is a completely functional and operational WordPress theme for personal or professional bloggers.

Especially when it comes to creating something as simple as a news magazine website, we wanted to offer some free yet reliable tool to help people be able to do that easily. And there came the idea of updating our Live Magazine free theme for compatibility with the latest software versions.

And with just a few simple updates, we were able to prepare Live Magazine for a re-release. It can be downloaded, completely customized and used for the purpose of your choice for your personal as well as professional purposes.

WooCommerce Support

Now there are really very few simple blog themes, that also come with the WooCommerce support. And Live Magazine is one of them. You can create a simple online Magazine website and sell products at the same time on your website using the easy WooCommerce options.

What can you use the Live Magazine Theme for?

You can use the Live Magazine WordPress theme to create almost any kind of content-based WordPress websites. It can be a simple online magazine, a blog, or any similar kind of website.

The theme focuses on helping you create manageable content-based websites. If you want to start with your DIY blog, you can use this theme. You can use it for blogging about your travel experiences or sharing cooking tips. Use it as an educational blog for sharing information and resources related to some subject, or let it be a fashion magazine. You can also use it for your college projects or simply as a personal blog.

The theme can even help you create a money-oriented magazine website with different categories where you can post content regularly. It can be a travel blog, music blog, fitness blog, entertainment portal, sports blog, etc. Besides, the theme can be used professionally by local news agencies, or businesses to blog and bridge the communication gap between themselves as well as their clients.

How to create a website with this theme?

Since Live Magazine is a simple blog/news magazine theme, it shouldn’t take you more than 30 minutes to set up your niche blog with WordPress.

The next few steps will navigate you through the setup process to create an online magazine with the Live Magazine theme.

Download it for free

Just click the link below to download the theme now, or have a look at what it has to offer by visiting the sales page, or have a look at the Live Magazine Theme demo.

The download will be in the form of a zip file, that is your installation file.

Login to your WordPress dashboard

Assuming you already have the hosting space and domain name connected with it, you can now enter the WordPress dashboard by using your username and password.

Install the theme

Once there, navigate to the Appearance section and click on the “Themes” option to upload the theme. Upload your theme file and activate the theme when prompted.

Install sample data

It’s recommended that you install the sample data that comes with the theme even though it’s completely optional. The installed theme will not yet look like the LiveMagazine demo until you install the sample data.

It only takes one click to install the sample data and make your website look exactly the way the Live Magazine looks. You can now start editing the theme to personalize your website.

And customize..

Now that you have a beautiful looking website live, with example widgets, images, and data, you can use the customization options to change the look and feel of your online magazine.

The WordPress dashboard with Live Magazine theme gives you enough options Special care is taken to eliminate the unnecessary details that could confuse you.

The steps on how to actually change colors, add a blog, etc. are mentioned in detail in the theme documentation.

Personalize

Upload your logo or use the site title option to set the title for your blog. For the rest of the parts of your website, you can easily upload your own images, gifs or videos using the media options.

Change the color and other options

There are options through which you can change the look and feel of your blog built with the Live Magazine theme at the backend. So if yours is a sports blog, upload the images related to your niche, set a background and colors to compliment your purpose, create the categories you need and you are good to go.

Set the sidebars

Set the homepage sidebar with the content that is most useful for your viewers. You can also use this section to display images, highlighted text sections, videos, or anything that can help capture visitors’ attention.

Create categories:

Creating proper categories on your blog website is one of the most important parts. Decide on all the categories you want to add to your blog and your website is ready to go.

And start adding your blogs!

You can now start adding blogs to your website. Just click add a new blog, choose a proper category from the ones you have created, choose a proper title, and start writing your blog. Once done, you can push it live using the “publish” button.

You can even write your blogs in advance and schedule them to be published at a later time or date.

Remember, it is essential that you keep publishing and promoting fresh new content on your website so that the visitors always have something to come back to.

Refer this guide – Blogging for beginners, designed to help you with simple tips and tricks for blogging.

Take a tour of what a website built with the Live Magazine theme will look like by visiting the demo.

Feature list:

Responsive and mobile friendly theme

Easy to install and use

Sleek and colorful design

Slider to feature images

Easy to customize

Social media icons included

Fully widgetized and customizable home page

Specialized top bar for your social media links

Widgetized footer

Newsletter widget that can be reused anywhere

Trending Posts Widget

Ad Monetization ready

Gutenberg compatible

Compatible with our free mega menu plugin

SEO friendly theme

WooCommerce support for eCommerce facilities

Intuitive admin options

Supports most SEO plugins

Know More about Live Magazine